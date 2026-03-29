Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Monday
Yabusele (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in San Antonio.
Yabusele is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Lachlan Olbrich could see heavy minutes as the last center standing in Chicago.
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