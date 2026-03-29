Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Yabusele (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game in San Antonio.

Yabusele is in danger of missing his second straight game, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, Lachlan Olbrich could see heavy minutes as the last center standing in Chicago.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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