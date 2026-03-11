Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Yabusele is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left foot soreness.

If Yabusele can't play Thursday, Nick Richards would have a chance to start, and there would be more minutes available for Lachlan Olbrich and Leonard Miller. Check back for another update on Yabusele closer to Thursday's tip.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
