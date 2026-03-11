Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Yabusele is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers due to left foot soreness.
If Yabusele can't play Thursday, Nick Richards would have a chance to start, and there would be more minutes available for Lachlan Olbrich and Leonard Miller. Check back for another update on Yabusele closer to Thursday's tip.
