Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Yabusele (ankle) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Similar to Isaac Okoro (knee), Yabusele has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable. If he's unable to play, the Bulls may need to lean heavily on Nick Richards.
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