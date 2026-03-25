Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Yabusele (ankle) is now questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Similar to Isaac Okoro (knee), Yabusele has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable. If he's unable to play, the Bulls may need to lean heavily on Nick Richards.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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