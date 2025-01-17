Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Questionable vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 12:52pm

Yabusele (knee) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Yabusele has been helping shoulder the load in the paint for the 76ers with Embiid (knee) and Drummond (toe) on the mend. Even though Drummond may return Saturday against Indiana, the French import might not be able to bolster the frontcourt against Myles Turner and company on the road.

