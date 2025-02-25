Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Yabusele (eye) is out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

After sustaining a corneal abrasion in Monday's loss to Chicago, Yabusele will need to miss at least one game due to the issue. The veteran big man's next chance to suit up comes Saturday against Golden State. With Joel Embiid (knee) also unavailable against New York, Andre Drummond could be set to make a spot start down low while Adem Bona sees more playing time off the bench.

