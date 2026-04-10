Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2026 at 10:49am

Yabusele has been ruled outfor Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained left shoulder and sprained left elbow.

Yabusele exited Thursday's 119-108 win over the Wizards due to the shoulder issue, and he apparently banged up his elbow at some point along the way. He'll be held out of the second leg of a back-to-back, and it wouldn't be surprising if Yabusele remained sidelined for Sunday's season finale versus the Mavericks. In Yabusele's absence Friday, Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich are candidates to see increased run out of the frontcourt.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week
Author Image
Mike Barner
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
13 days ago