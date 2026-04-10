Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Sitting out Friday
Yabusele has been ruled outfor Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained left shoulder and sprained left elbow.
Yabusele exited Thursday's 119-108 win over the Wizards due to the shoulder issue, and he apparently banged up his elbow at some point along the way. He'll be held out of the second leg of a back-to-back, and it wouldn't be surprising if Yabusele remained sidelined for Sunday's season finale versus the Mavericks. In Yabusele's absence Friday, Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich are candidates to see increased run out of the frontcourt.
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