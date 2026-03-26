Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Still nursing ankle issue
Yabusele is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left ankle sprain.
Yabusele missed Monday's action against Houston before taking the court Wednesday against Philly, but it seems the ankle is still bothering him. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and leading up to tipoff to gain clearance to play.
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