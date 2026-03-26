Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Still nursing ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Yabusele is questionable for Friday's game against Oklahoma City due to a left ankle sprain.

Yabusele missed Monday's action against Houston before taking the court Wednesday against Philly, but it seems the ankle is still bothering him. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and leading up to tipoff to gain clearance to play.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
18 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
27 days ago