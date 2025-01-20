Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Uncertain for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

With Andre Drummond (toe) iffy and Joel Embiid (knee) out for the 76ers on Tuesday, the team's frontcourt could be severely undermanned. If Yabusele cannot play through his knee injury, Philadelphia could be forced to turn to a timeshare featuring Adem Bona and Pete Nance at center against Denver.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now