Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Uncertain for Tuesday

Yabusele (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

With Andre Drummond (toe) iffy and Joel Embiid (knee) out for the 76ers on Tuesday, the team's frontcourt could be severely undermanned. If Yabusele cannot play through his knee injury, Philadelphia could be forced to turn to a timeshare featuring Adem Bona and Pete Nance at center against Denver.