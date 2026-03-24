Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Yabusele (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
A left ankle sprain is likely to result in a second consecutive absence for Yabusele. Nick Richards figures to continue to start in the frontcourt alongside Jalen Smith on Wednesday.
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