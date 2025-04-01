Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't face New York on Tuesday

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Yabusele will miss his second consecutive contest Tuesday due to right knee soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Milwaukee. Alex Reese and Marcus Bagley are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Yabusele being sidelined.