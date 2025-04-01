Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't face New York on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 3:56pm

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Yabusele will miss his second consecutive contest Tuesday due to right knee soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Thursday against Milwaukee. Alex Reese and Marcus Bagley are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Yabusele being sidelined.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
