Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play against Memphis
Yabusele (ankle) is out for Saturday's game in Memphis.
Yabusele got the start in Friday's 131-113 loss to Oklahoma City. However, the big man will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Jalen Smith (calf) and Nick Richards (elbow) also sidelined, the Bulls will be thin at the five, potentially resulting in Lachlan Olbrich making the first start of his career.
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