Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play Friday
Yabusele (shoulder) will be sidelined for Friday's matchup against the Magic.
Yabusele exited Thursday's game against the Wizards early due to a sprained left shoulder. The issue will keep him out Friday, and it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out the final game of the season Sunday. Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich are candidates to see increased run.
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