Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play Monday

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Yabusele will join a lengthy list of Sixers on the sideline due to right knee soreness. The club's frontcourt is extremely depleted, meaning Philadelphia will likely rely on a combination of Justin Edwards, Ricky Council, Alex Reese and Oshae Brissett. Yabusele's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Oklahoma City.