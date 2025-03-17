Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play Monday
Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Yabusele will join a lengthy list of Sixers on the sideline due to right knee soreness. The club's frontcourt is extremely depleted, meaning Philadelphia will likely rely on a combination of Justin Edwards, Ricky Council, Alex Reese and Oshae Brissett. Yabusele's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
