Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Yabusele (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Houston, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Yabusele will join a lengthy list of Sixers on the sideline due to right knee soreness. The club's frontcourt is extremely depleted, meaning Philadelphia will likely rely on a combination of Justin Edwards, Ricky Council, Alex Reese and Oshae Brissett. Yabusele's next chance to play will come Wednesday against Oklahoma City.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
