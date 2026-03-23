Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:57am

Yabusele (ankle) is out for Monday's game against the Rockets.

No surprise here, as Yabusele was previously listed as doubtful. Jalen Smith (calf) remains questionable, which means Nick Richards may be relied on heavily.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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