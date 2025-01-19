Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 19, 2025

Yabusele (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Yabusele will miss a second straight game with a knee issue, causing even more problems for a depleted Sixers frontcourt. With Joel Embiid (knee) and Andre Drummond (toe) also out, Adem Bona will get the first start of his young NBA career Sunday. Yabusele's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
