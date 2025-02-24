Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Yabusele (eye) went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Bulls and will not return, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Yabusele got hit in the face early in the third quarter. He had to be helped to the bench after the play and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will see heavier minutes in the second half now that Yabusele has been officially ruled out.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
