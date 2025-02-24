Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't return Monday

Yabusele (eye) went to the locker room early in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Bulls and will not return, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Yabusele got hit in the face early in the third quarter. He had to be helped to the bench after the play and headed to the locker room shortly thereafter. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will see heavier minutes in the second half now that Yabusele has been officially ruled out.