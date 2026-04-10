Guerschon Yabusele Injury: Won't return this season
Head coach Billy Donovan said Friday that Yabusele (shoulder/elbow) will not play in Chicago's final two regular-season games, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Yabusele sustained a left shoulder sprain and a left elbow sprain in Thursday's win over the Wizards and will not return this season. The big man will finish the 2025-26 campaign with averages of 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.0 minutes per game across 67 regular-season appearances (19 starts) between Chicago and New York.
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