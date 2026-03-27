Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:57pm

Yabusele (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

With Yabusele available and Nick Richards (elbow) out, the former appears primed to draw the start at center for the Bulls on Friday. Yabusele has averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.9 minutes per contest across 12 games as a starter for Chicago.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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