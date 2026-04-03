Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 5:30pm

Yabusele (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Knicks.

Yabusele is set to play in his third consecutive contest. With Nick Richards (elbow) still on the shelf, Yabusele will presumably remain in the starting lineup. The 30-year-old has averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 25.9 minutes in 15 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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