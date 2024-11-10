Guerschon Yabusele News: Best outing of season off bench

Yabusele logged 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 overtime victory over the Hornets.

Yabusele shined off the 76ers bench once again, making a case to be considered for a starting job sooner rather than later. Yabusele ended second on the team in scoring and concluded as one of two players with 20 or more points. He also led all bench players in rebounds and concluded two boards shy of a double-double. Yabusele's point total marked a new season high and is the third time in the last four games he has scored 14 or more points.