Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Bumped into starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Yabusele is part of the 76ers' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Yabusele will fill in for the resting Joel Embiid on Wednesday, marking the 28-year-old's 27 appearance in the first unit this season. As a starter, Yabusele has averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 31.2 minutes.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now