Guerschon Yabusele News: Chips in 11 points off bench
Yabusele posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 22 minutes during the Bulls' 157-137 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.
Yabusele was one of nine Bulls players to score in double digits, but the team was ineffective defensively in a blowout loss. The veteran big man could in line for an expanded roles in the coming days depending on the statuses of Jalen Smith (calf) and Nick Richards (elbow), both of whom left Wednesday's game due to injury. Yabusele started in 12 of 13 games from early February to mid-March, scoring in double digits in eight of those contests while recording two double-doubles and a near triple-double against the Pistons on Feb. 21.
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