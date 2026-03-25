Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Chips in 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Yabusele posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 22 minutes during the Bulls' 157-137 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Yabusele was one of nine Bulls players to score in double digits, but the team was ineffective defensively in a blowout loss. The veteran big man could in line for an expanded roles in the coming days depending on the statuses of Jalen Smith (calf) and Nick Richards (elbow), both of whom left Wednesday's game due to injury. Yabusele started in 12 of 13 games from early February to mid-March, scoring in double digits in eight of those contests while recording two double-doubles and a near triple-double against the Pistons on Feb. 21.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
17 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
26 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago