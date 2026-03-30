Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Yabusele (ankle) will play Monday against the Spurs.

Yabusele will return to the court following a one-game absence due to a left ankle injury. Nick Richards (elbow) is sidelined Monday, so Yabusele appears to be the favorite to draw a start at center.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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