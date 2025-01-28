Guerschon Yabusele News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Yabusele (knee) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Yabusele has missed only two games this season for the 76ers, and Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers will not be a third. The French import has played well for Philadelphia this season, averaging career-high numbers across the board at 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.