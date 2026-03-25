Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Cleared to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Yabusele (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Yabusele was held out of Monday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain. He was initially listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest, but the veteran big man has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play against Philadelphia. Yabusele has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings while connecting on 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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