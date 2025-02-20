Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Yabusele will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Yabusele will shift to Philadelphia's bench in Joel Embiid's (knee) return Thursday, but the former should still play a significant role from the second unit. Yabusele has averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 21.9 minutes across 24 games off the bench this season.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
