Guerschon Yabusele News: Coming off bench

Yabusele will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Yabusele will shift to Philadelphia's bench in Joel Embiid's (knee) return Thursday, but the former should still play a significant role from the second unit. Yabusele has averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 21.9 minutes across 24 games off the bench this season.