Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-double in loss to OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Yabusele closed Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Making his sixth straight start, Yabusele delivered his third double-double of the season, tying his career high. The journeyman big is plugging a hole in the Chicago frontcourt right now, and over his last 11 games (nine starts) he's averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 25.2 minutes. Yabusele's role and usage are likely to take a hit once Jalen Smith (calf) is cleared to return to the lineup, however.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
NBA
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
21 days ago