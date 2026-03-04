Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-double in loss to OKC
Yabusele closed Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder with 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.
Making his sixth straight start, Yabusele delivered his third double-double of the season, tying his career high. The journeyman big is plugging a hole in the Chicago frontcourt right now, and over his last 11 games (nine starts) he's averaging 11.0 points, 6.5 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.3 threes and 0.9 steals in 25.2 minutes. Yabusele's role and usage are likely to take a hit once Jalen Smith (calf) is cleared to return to the lineup, however.
