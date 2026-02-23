Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Yabusele finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 loss to New York.

The double-double was his second of the season, with the other coming Feb, 5. Yabusele has seen a significant role in the frontcourt since being acquired from the Knicks as he helps fill the void left by the Nikola Vucevic trade, and over seven games (five starts) since the deadline he's averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.3 threes in 25.3 minutes.