Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Yabusele finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 loss to New York.

The double-double was his second of the season, with the other coming Feb, 5. Yabusele has seen a significant role in the frontcourt since being acquired from the Knicks as he helps fill the void left by the Nikola Vucevic trade, and over seven games (five starts) since the deadline he's averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 boards, 2.3 assists and 2.3 threes in 25.3 minutes.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
