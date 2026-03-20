Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Yabusele recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Yabusele continues to make a positive impact for his new team. Over his last six games, he's seeing 21.0 minutes per contest with 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers on 43.3 percent shooting from the field.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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