Guerschon Yabusele News: Double-doubles in start Friday

Yabusele racked up 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 132-129 win over the Cavaliers.

It was the third double-double of the season for Yabusele, who dominated the center minutes for the 76ers with both Joel Embiid (foot) and Andre Drummond (toe) sidelined Friday. Over his last 10 contests (eight starts), Yabusele has averaged 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.9 threes in 32.6 minutes while shooting 44.2 percent from three-point range. The veteran big man should continue carrying streaming appeal in all fantasy leagues until Embiid makes his way back into Philadelphia's lineup.