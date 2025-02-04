Guerschon Yabusele News: Efficient 19 points in win

Yabusele posted 19 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 victory over the Mavericks.

Despite the return of Joel Embiid (knee), Yabusele continued to play substantial minutes alongside the superstar big man in Philadelphia's starting frontcourt. Yabusele has proven to be quite serviceable to the 76ers, as he's averaged 16.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.6 threes in 31.4 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from beyond the arc across his last eight outings (seven starts). The veteran big man could have a harder time maintaining this level of playing time as the team's roster begins to get healthier, but Yabusele remains worth streaming in most fantasy leagues while his role remains steady.