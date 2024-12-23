Guerschon Yabusele News: Extended run after Embiid ejection
Yabusele ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 111-106 victory over the Spurs.
Yabusele started at center for the second half of Monday's game due to Andre Drummond leaving with a toe injury and Joel Embiid being ejected in the second quarter. Yabusele took advantage of the extended run as he reached double-digit scoring for the first time since Dec. 6 against the Magic. Yabusele could see additional playing time off the bench against the Celtics on Wednesday if Drummond isn't cleared to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now