Guerschon Yabusele News: Good to go Thursday
Yabusele (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After missing the last two games with a right knee sprain, Yabusele will be back in action Thursday and is expected to start. The 28-year-old started in each of his previous 13 appearances, averaging 10.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 29.2 minutes per contest.
