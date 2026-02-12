Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Impressive stretch continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Yabusele logged 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to the Celtics.

Although Yabusele has impressed during his brief time in Chicago following the departure of Nikola Vucevic, it'll be interesting to see what kind of role he plays once Jalen Smith (calf) gets back on the court. Yabusele has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in 26.8 minutes per contest in his last four games, connecting on 41.7 percent of his three-point shots.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
