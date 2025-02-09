Guerschon Yabusele News: Leads bench in loss

Yabusele racked up 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to Milwaukee.

Yabusele came off the bench Sunday after missing Friday's loss to Miami due to right knee soreness. The big man was on fire during his return, leading the Philadelphia bench in scoring while making shots at an extremely efficient rate. The 29-year-old has provided a spark for the Sixers all season -- whether off the bench or in the starting five -- logging 25 outings with double-digit points through 49 regular-season appearances.