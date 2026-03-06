Guerschon Yabusele News: Logs season high in minutes
Yabusele closed with 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Suns.
Yabusele managed to score 16 points, but it took him 15 attempts from the field to do so. He was also less productive on the glass after recording a double-double in his previous matchup Tuesday against OKC. While this was far from an efficient night, Yabusele continues to see significant usage while the Bulls navigate without Jalen Smith (calf) and Patrick Williams (quadriceps).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March7 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters9 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2410 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster22 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More