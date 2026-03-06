Guerschon Yabusele News: Logs season high in minutes

Yabusele closed with 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 37 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Suns.

Yabusele managed to score 16 points, but it took him 15 attempts from the field to do so. He was also less productive on the glass after recording a double-double in his previous matchup Tuesday against OKC. While this was far from an efficient night, Yabusele continues to see significant usage while the Bulls navigate without Jalen Smith (calf) and Patrick Williams (quadriceps).