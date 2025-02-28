Guerschon Yabusele News: Not on injury report for Saturday

Yabusele (eye) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Golden State.

Yabusele is set to return from a one-game absence due to a right eye abrasion that he sustained in Monday's loss to the Bulls. The big man has averaged 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals across 26.6 minutes per game over his last 10 outings (six starts). Yabusele will likely remain in the starting five Saturday with Joel Embiid (knee) on the shelf once again.