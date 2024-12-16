Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 3:32pm

Yabusele won't start Monday's game against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Joel Embiid (face) out, the Sixers will start KJ Martin and Andre Drummond in the frontcourt, marking Yabusele's first appearance off the bench since Nov. 20. As a reserve this season (13 games), Yabusele has averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 20.3 minutes.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
