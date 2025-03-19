Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele News: Playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2025 at 4:31pm

Yabusele (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Yabusele will return Wednesday from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness and is in the 76ers' starting lineup. He has started in each of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 29.6 minutes per game.

