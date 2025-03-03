Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Promoted to starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Yabusele is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Portland, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With both Kelly Oubre (illness) and Paul George (groin) out against the Trail Blazers, the 76ers have moved Yabusele into the starting lineup along with Justin Edwards. Across his last six games as a starter, Yabusele has averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now