Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Racks up 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Yabusele accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to Boston.

For the sixth time in his career, Yabusele reached at least 20 points in the loss. He's been playing a ton of minutes and soaking up plenty of usage for the shorthanded 76ers, but it's worth noting that everyone on the roster outside of Jared McCain (knee) returned to practice Monday. Yabusele is likely to remain a key part of the rotation, however.

