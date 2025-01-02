Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele

Guerschon Yabusele News: Returning to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Yabusele will come off the bench Thursday against Golden State, Sam DiGiovanni of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Yabusele will return to his usual role following the return of Joel Embiid from a night off. Yabusele has scored in double figures in each of his last four appearances off the bench, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals during this hot stretch.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
