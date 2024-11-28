Fantasy Basketball
Guerschon Yabusele News: Scores season-high mark Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Yabusele finished with 22 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 overtime loss to the Rockets.

Yabusele has started in the 76ers' last three games, and the French forward delivered his best performance of the season in this overtime loss. Despite alternating between the bench and the starting lineup in recent weeks, Yabusele has scored in double digits in seven of his 13 appearances since the beginning of November. He's averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.4 minutes per game in that span.

