Guerschon Yabusele News: Starting against Pacers

Yabusele (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Indiana, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors with knee soreness, Yabusele will jump into the starting lineup in the absence of Andre Drummond (toe). Yabusele has averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 threes in 28.5 minutes across his last 11 games as a starter.