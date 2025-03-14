Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Starting against Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 3:43pm

Yabusele (knee) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Indiana, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors with knee soreness, Yabusele will jump into the starting lineup in the absence of Andre Drummond (toe). Yabusele has averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.0 threes in 28.5 minutes across his last 11 games as a starter.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now