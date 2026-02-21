Guerschon Yabusele News: Starting Saturday
Yabusele will start Saturday's game against the Pistons.
The big man will get the starting nod in place of Anfernee Simons on Saturday. As a starter for the Bulls (three outings), Yabusele has averaged 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per tilt.
