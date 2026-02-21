Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 4:45pm

Yabusele will start Saturday's game against the Pistons.

The big man will get the starting nod in place of Anfernee Simons on Saturday. As a starter for the Bulls (three outings), Yabusele has averaged 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per tilt.

