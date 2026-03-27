Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Starting versus Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 4:52pm

Yabusele will start in Friday's game against Oklahoma City.

Nick Richards (elbow) isn't available, so Yabusele will start for the first time since March 10. In 12 starts during the campaign, the 30-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 39.1 percent from behind the arc.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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