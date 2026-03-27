Guerschon Yabusele News: Starting versus Oklahoma City
Yabusele will start in Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Nick Richards (elbow) isn't available, so Yabusele will start for the first time since March 10. In 12 starts during the campaign, the 30-year-old has averaged 10.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 39.1 percent from behind the arc.
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