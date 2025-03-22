Guerschon Yabusele News: Stuffs stat sheet Friday
Yabusele notched 23 points (11-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 128-120 loss to the Spurs.
Yabusele finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, and the Frenchman continues to show he can impact the game on both ends of the court when given enough minutes. The season-ending injury of Joel Embiid (knee) has allowed Yabusele to hold on to a steady role in the rotation, and he's been making the most of it. He's started in his last nine appearances, averaging a solid line of 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals across 29.4 minutes per game over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now