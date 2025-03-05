Guerschon Yabusele News: Supplies 18 points in loss

Yabusele totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 126-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his second straight start, Yabusele produced much better numbers than he did Monday against Portland, when he managed only nine points and three boards in 35 minutes. Philly is still trying to figure out its frontcourt with Joel Embiid (knee) ruled out for the rest of the season, but Yabusele should have a significant role, whether he's in the starting five or on the second unit. Over the first three games in March, the 29-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 threes in 32.7 minutes a contest.