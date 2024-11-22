Guerschon Yabusele News: Tallies double-double as starter

Yabusele closed Friday's 113-98 victory over Brooklyn with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes.

Yabusele entered the starting lineup Friday with Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined, holding things down in the paint by leading all 76ers in rebounds while concluding as the lone Philadelphia player with a double-double. Yabusele set a new season high in rebounds, posting his first double-double of the year. He has now reached double figures in scoring on seven occasions, including in three of his last five contests.