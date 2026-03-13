Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Will play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Yabusele (foot) will play Friday versus the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Yabusele is back after a one-game absence, and he'll likely be starting Friday evening with Jalen Smith (calf) unavailable. Yabusele is averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 triples per game with the Bulls this season.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
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