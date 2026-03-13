Guerschon Yabusele News: Will play Friday
Yabusele (foot) will play Friday versus the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Yabusele is back after a one-game absence, and he'll likely be starting Friday evening with Jalen Smith (calf) unavailable. Yabusele is averaging 10.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 triples per game with the Bulls this season.
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